Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, November 9, 2020

The show airs at 10 p.m. ET.

"Frontline Part 2" - In the conclusion of the two-part season premiere of ABC's "The Good Doctor," Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Marcus Andrews determine that their patient has been infected with COVID-19. As they struggle to understand and get ahead of a constantly evolving virus, Shaun has a hard time balancing his fears and concerns about potentially jeopardizing Lea's health and wanting to be with the woman he loves. Meanwhile, Claire looks for a way to grieve Melendez's death through her patients. In the COVID-19 ward, Dr. Morgan Reznick softens a little while tending to Nurse Petringa (Karin Konoval), who imparts a bit of wisdom from her 40+ year nursing career. Elsewhere, Dr. Alex Park and Mia (Jennifer Birmingham Lee) discuss their future together on an all-new episode of "The Good Doctor," MONDAY, NOV. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park and Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo.

Guest starring Ricky He as Kellan Park, Sheila Kelley as Debbie Wexler, Karin Konoval as Nurse Petringa, Jennifer Birmingham Lee as Mia, Elfina Luk as Nurse Villanueva, Lochlyn Munro as Martin Cross, Carly Pope as Lily Cross and Arlen Aguayo-Stewart as Ambar Estrada.

"Frontline Part 2" was written by David Shore and Liz Friedman and directed by Mike Listo.

