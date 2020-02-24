Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, March 9, 2020

"Heartbreak" - Dr. Claire Browne and Dr. Shaun Murphy treat a patient with a rare form of dwarfism. Meanwhile, Dr. Morgan Reznick, Dr. Audrey Lim and Dr. Alex Park treat a young man who had both arms torn off in a previous farming accident; and Shaun reacts to an emotional situation on a new episode of "The Good Doctor," MONDAY, MARCH 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo and Jasika Nicole as Dr. Carly Lever.

Guest starring is John Patrick Amedori as Dash Snyder.

"Heartbreak" was written by David Renaud and Thomas Moran, and directed by Steven DePaul.

The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. David Shore is writer and executive producer. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers. ABC Studios is part of Disney Television Studio, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.





A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.