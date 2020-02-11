Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, February 24, 2020
"Autopsy" - When Dr. Shaun Murphy makes an emotional confession, the result may not be as desired. Meanwhile, he becomes obsessed with performing an autopsy on a Jane Doe, which challenges his relationships at the hospital; and Dr. Claire Browne, Dr. Morgan Reznick and Dr. Marcus Andrews treat a male college student with a mysterious split personality disorder on a new episode of "The Good Doctor," MONDAY, FEB. 24 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo and Jasika Nicole as Dr. Carly Lever.
Guest starring is Cameron Gellman as Aiden, Luke Camilleri as Jules, Jessica Van Der Veen as Maribel and Ariah Lee as Trinity.
"Autopsy" was written by David Hoselton and directed by Freddie Highmore.
The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. David Shore is writer and executive producer. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
