Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, October 5, 2022
8:30-9:00 p.m. – THE GOLDBERGS: “Jenkintown After Dark” (1003)
Despite promising to keep distance FROM Brea so they can each establish themselves at college, Adam calls her, sending Beverly into a tailspin. Meanwhile, Joanne lands a coveted job at a posh Philly law firm and BARRY takes full advantage of the perks of her new gig, blinding him FROM the reality of the situation.
"The Goldbergs" are back for a monumental 10th season celebrating everything we love about our favorite '80s household while also welcoming a new season of life. With everyone living back under the same roof and Beverly preparing for her new role as Grandsmotherer, there is more Goldbergs pandemonium than ever!
As this new chapter unfolds, THE GOLDBERGS continue to remind us that there is no bond greater than family, and there is nothing they can't handle with each other's support.
