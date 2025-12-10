Diana Ross to Headline 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026'

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Diana Ross will usher in the new year with a live performance as the 2026 headliner for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest." Ross is among 39 artists appearing in the special across New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, Puerto Rico and more, live on Wednesday, Dec. 31, from 8:00 p.m.–4:00 a.m. EST on ABC, the next day on Hulu.

Her headline performance features a medley of hits, including “I’m Coming Out” and “Upside Down,” which has seen a 373% surge in streams since being featured in Season 5 of “Stranger Things.” She has received 12 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s with The Supremes — the most of any American group or female group in history — and six solo Hot 100 No. 1s.

“Together we begin a new year. Let’s embrace a new beginning, new opportunities, new joy — a celebration of love, where we all come together as we begin 2026,” said Ross.

Ross joins the previously announced lineup of performers including 4 Non Blondes, 50 Cent, 6lack, AJR, BigXthaPlug, Chance the Rapper, Charlie Puth, Chappell Roan, Ciara, Demi Lovato, DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic Live! Starring Busta Rhymes, T.I. & Wyclef Jean, Filmore, Goo Goo Dolls, Jess Glynne, Jessie Murph, Jordan Davis, KPop Demon Hunters: The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X - EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, Leon Thomas, LE SSERAFIM, Lil Jon, Little Big Town, Madison Beer, Maren Morris, sponsored by Carnival Cruise Line, Mariah Carey, New Kids on the Block, OneRepublic, Pitbull, Post Malone, Rick Springfield, Russell Dickerson, The All-American Rejects, Tucker Wetmore and Zara Larsson.

This year also marks the longest NYRE telecast ever, including an additional hour and a half of programming and featuring the soundtrack of the year, with 850 million total monthly Spotify listeners across THE LINEUP and more than 85 songs performed.

Leading this year’s broadcast is Ryan Seacrest and co-host Rita Ora from New York’s Times Square, with GRAMMY-winning hometown native Chance the Rapper leading the first-ever “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” live Central Time Zone countdown from Chicago, and NFL legend Rob Gronkowski returns alongside multihyphenate performer Julianne Hough, who makes her NYRE co-hosting debut as they take over the “Entertainment Capital of the World.” Details for the Puerto Rico celebration will be announced soon.

This marks the third consecutive year that Dick Clark Productions and iHeartMedia, the leading audio media company in America, broadcast “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” live across 150 iHeartRadio stations nationwide including Z100 New York, KIIS-FM Los Angeles, KISS FM Chicago, Q102 Philly, THE NEW MIX 102.9 Dallas, and more. Music fans across the country can listen in to iHeartRadio stations to catch “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026,” live on Tuesday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST. The show will also be available to stream live on the iHeartRadio app.

ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026” is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Ryan Seacrest, Michael Dempsey and Barry Adelman serving as executive producers.

The No. 1 New Year’s Eve programming special each year, ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025” attracted 29 million viewers at midnight. The show, which marks its 55th year, celebrates the year’s very best in music with hours of dynamic performances, America’s favorite personalities, and a look at New Year’s celebrations around the globe. “Dick Clark's New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026” is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Ryan Seacrest, Michael Dempsey and Barry Adelman serving as executive producers.