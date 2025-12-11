Review: A VERY SWING OUT HOLIDAY at The Joyce Theater Thrills

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Wow, just wow! We attended the exuberant opening night of A Very SW!NG OUT Holiday on Tuesday, December 9 at The Joyce Theater where the remarkably talented dancers brought their energy and joyous spirit to the stage. It’s a holiday happening that you don’t want to miss. Performances continue through December 14 in The Joyce’s Tino & Rajika Puri Auditorium in the heart of the Chelsea neighborhood.

Social dance and jazz dance shine brightly with the dancers doing the Lindy Hop highlighted by leaps, turns and lifts. Holiday songs are played live on stage by the wonderful Eyal Vilner Big Band. Favorites include “Sleigh Ride,” “Winter Wonderland, “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?” “St. Louis Blues,” “Cool Yule,” “Let it Snow” and more. These finely performed tunes are terrific selections for the inventive choreography.

The first act, “The Show” features a series of lively numbers that will have you tapping your toes as you watch the magic unfold. Whether the dancers are performing solo, in pairs, in a trio or as a full company, they are charismatic. The troupe’s fast, fancy footwork is fascinating. We love the exquisite tap solo by Caleb Teicher and the seductive, playful solo by LaTasha Barnes. While no props are needed, giant candy canes are used by the full company in one of the numbers and Santa even makes a brief appearance on stage.

After the intermission, “The Jam” is a special treat for audience members so be sure to wear your dancing shoes. Once you are inspired by the dancers in the first act, grab a partner and go right up on stage to do some Lindy Hop yourself.

The Dancers include Caleb Teicher Evita Arce, Brandon Barker LaTasha Barnes, Gaby Cook, Al Howard, Jennifer Jones, Breonna Jordan, Brian Lawton, Natasha Shevchenko, Sean Vitale, and Bobby White. The Braintrust collaboration includes Caleb Teicher, Evita Arce, LaTasha Barnes, Nathan Bugh, and Eyal Vilner. Original Swing Out choreography is by Caleb Teicher and the Braintrust in collaboration with the Dancers. The new holiday choreography is by Nathan Bugh and Caleb Teicher in collaboration with the Dancers. The Big Apple Contest piece is choreographed by Frankie Manning. There are also stunning improvisations by the Dancers.

Eyal Vilner creates all arrangements and orchestrations for the Eyal Vilner Big Band. The band includes Eyal Vilner as the band leader and he plays alto saxophone, flute and clarinet; vocals by Imani Rouselle; tenor saxophone by Josh Lee; trumpet by John Lake, Wayne Tucker, and Brandon Lee; trombone by Ron Wilkins; piano by Martha Kato; bass by Ian Hutchison; and drums by Eran Fink.

If A Very SW!NG OUT Holiday doesn’t put you in the holiday spirit, nothing will. ‘Tis the season to dance! The show will be performed at The Joyce Theater through Sunday, December 14th with matinee and evening performances available. The Theater is located at 175 8th Avenue, New York, NY 10011. For tickets and more information, visit The Joyce Theater and call 212.242.0800.

Photo Credit: Steven Pisano

