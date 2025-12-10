AJR Set Live Concert Album & Livestream of Hollywood Bowl Performance

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Multi-platinum band AJR has announced AJR: Live From The Hollywood Bowl, the band’s first-ever live concert album available on both Gold Royalty Vinyl and CD, and Somewhere In The Sky Tour: Live From The Hollywood Bowl, a livestream of their first-ever Hollywood Bowl performance, airing on Veeps on Saturday, January 3.

Captured during their sold-out October show, the livestream offers fans a front-row vantage point to AJR’s sky-high celebration at the legendary venue. Watch the concert trailer below.

AJR’s Hollywood Bowl performance served as the finale to their Somewhere in the Sky Tour, which brought their live show to amphitheaters and outdoor venues across the U.S. and Canada this summer.

Ticket buyers will also have a one-time-only chance to pre-order a limited-edition Gold Royalty LP of AJR: Live From The Hollywood Bowl, available exclusively through Veeps. For more information and tickets, please visit here.

This summer, AJR released their five-song EP What No One’s Thinking. The EP features standout singles, “Betty,” which the band debuted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this summer, and “The Big Goodbye." The latter continues to surge across platforms, amassing nearly 20M global streams and becoming a fan favorite on TikTok, where it has generated 500M views to date. The song is also approaching Top 25 at Top 40 radio.

Next week, AJR will hit the stage for two stops on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One, performing Monday, December 15 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia and Tuesday, December 16 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. AJR will join a star-studded lineup, including Alex Warren, Laufey, Jelly Roll, Olivia Dean, Zara Larsson, BigXThaPlug, and more. The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour stops will be part of the exclusive network special airing December 17 on ABC and next day on Hulu.

AJR are also set to ring in the new year live from Las Vegas with a performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. The special, which will air live across the US on New Year’s Eve, will also feature performances by Mariah Carey, Chappell Roan, Demi Lovato, 50 Cent, Post Malone, and more.

About AJR

Since 2012, the multi platinum indie pop trio—Adam [bass, vocals], Jack [vocals, guitar], and Ryan [ukulele, piano, vocals]—have generated billions of streams and earned three 5x-platinum singles, one triple-platinum single, three double-platinum singles, and one platinum album.

2019’s Neotheater marked their biggest first-week debut, bowing at #8 on the Billboard Top 200, #1 on the Top Alternative Albums Chart, and #1 on the Top Rock Albums Chart. Cemented as part of the modern zeitgeist, Spotify touted “Sober Up” [feat. Rivers Cuomo] among the “Best Rock Songs of the 2010s," while Apple Music included “Weak” on its “Best Alt Songs of the 2010s.” They also remain one of the “500 Most-Listened to Artists” on Spotify.

On the heels of Neotheater, they dropped the 2020 5x-platinum blockbuster “BANG!”, which cracked the Top 10 at three radio formats, peaking at No. 6 on the Top 40 chart, No. 2 on Alternative radio and No. 1 on Adult Pop and marked their first Top 10 entry on the Billboard Hot 100. Their latest album, The Maybe Man [AJR Productions/Republic Records], was released in 2023.

Last summer, AJR embarked on The Maybe Man Tour, their first-ever arena headline tour, treating over 500,000 fans to a state-of-the-art production that included multiple larger-than-life 3D optical illusions. The band performed to over 40 sold-out shows across the country, including two nights at their hometown arena, Madison Square Garden.

Photo Credit: Connor Gaskey / Austin Roa