Video: Netflix Reveals Release Date for the Final Season of THE UPSHAWS

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Netflix has revealed the premiere date for part 7 of its long-running sitcom, The Upshaws, which will feature 12 new episodes. The family comedy will return to the streamer with its final season on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

The series follows Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family, which consists of wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together.

Created by Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes, the show stars Mike Epps (Bennie Upshaw), Wanda Sykes (Lucretia Turner), Kim Fields (Regina Upshaw), Khali Spraggins (Aaliyah Upshaw), Jermelle Simon (Bernard Upshaw), and Journey Christine (Maya Upshaw). Regina Hicks, Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps, Page Hurwitz, Niles Kirchner serve as executive producers.