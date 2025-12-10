Video: Watch the Trailer for Billie Eilish Concert Film HIT ME HARD AND SOFT

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Paramount has released the trailer for BILLIE EILISH - HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D), the new concert film from the musician and renowned filmmaker James Cameron. Presented in immersive 3D, the film will be released in theaters on March 20, 2026. For the next 72 hours, fans can sign up for early access to buy tickets for the movie here.

Captured during her sold-out world tour, BILLIE EILISH - HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D) is an innovative new concert experience from the performer, who directs alongside Cameron. The trailer previews Cameron's vision for the feature, behind-the-scenes moments, and Eilish's relationship with her brother, Finneas.

Since its release in 2024, the RIAA platinum-certified HIT ME HARD AND SOFT album has amassed over 7.8 BILLION global streams and has reached #1 in 25 countries. In its first week, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT officially surpassed Eilish's previous album sales, selling 339k units and 90k in vinyl in the U.S., making this her biggest career debut. She is also one of only two artists and the youngest to have sold more than 300,000 units in the first week in the last 8-years, and the first female solo artist to have an album with 3 songs ("LUNCH," "CHIHIRO," and "BIRDS OF A FEATHER") gaining over 8 million streams daily in the Top 10 Spotify Global Chart in its first week.

The album received seven nominations at the Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year. Eilish launched her corresponding tour in September of 2024, embarking on a nationwide run including three sold-out shows at New York City's legendary Madison Square Garden.