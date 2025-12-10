Video: Miley Cyrus Shares 'Dream As One' Video From AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Miley Cyrus has released the music video for “Dream As One," arriving on the heels of the song’s Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song. The song is featured in Avatar: Fire and Ash, which opens in theaters everywhere on December 19, 2025.

Miley Cyrus co-wrote and co-produced “Dream As One” with Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson, with additional contributions from Jonathan Wilson, Simon Franglen, Brandon Bost, and others.

The music video, shot by renowned photographer Glen Luchford—who also created the imagery for her Something Beautiful album art—channels the worlds of Pandora and Fire and Ash. In the video, Miley Cyrus is wearing Alexander McQueen’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

With “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family. The film, which has a screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and a story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno, also starsSigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr., and Kate Winslet.

About Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is one of the most influential people in pop culture with over 210 million Instagram followers. She has six #1 albums, including her 2013 GRAMMY-nominated album Bangerz, which is also certified 3x platinum in the U.S.

In addition, she has had an impressive five sold-out world tours throughout her career. In November 2020, Cyrus dropped her highly anticipated seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts. The critically acclaimed album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart and is her sixth #1 album, giving Cyrus the most top 10 album debuts on the chart for female artists this century.

Miley Cyrus' ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, was released on May 30, 2025, via Columbia Records. The album features 13 original tracks and is executive-produced by Miley Cyrus and Shawn Everett.

The new album follows her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, released in 2023. Last year, the star collaborated with other artists on a few single releases, including Doctor (Work It Out) with Pharrell Williams and II Most Wanted with Beyoncé.

Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful, the full-length visual companion to Miley Cyrus’ latest album, is now available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu in the U.S. The visual album premiered June 6 at the Tribeca Festival ahead of its one-night theatrical release in the U.S. and Canada on June 12.