HAVE YOURSELF A VERY BIG BAND CHRISTMAS Comes to the Rialto Theatre

The Rialto Theatre will present this year’s festive production, “Have Yourself a Very Big Band Christmas,” featuring the Cyprus Collective Big Band. On Saturday, December 20, 2025, at 8:30 p.m., the 16-member band brings to the stage a live Christmas concert with jazz interpretations of beloved holiday works.
The band was formed on the initiative of Nikolas Georgiou and brings together sixteen professional musicians known for their technical skill, creativity, and dedication to music. They unite through their shared passion for jazz, drawing inspiration from collaboration, shared experiences, and mutual respect—elements reflected in their onstage energy and creativity.
The concert includes jazz versions of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker Suite arranged by Duke Ellington, as well as other iconic Christmas works. The performance also features talented vocalist Kakia Fessa, adding a magical and festive touch to the event.
The 16-member band is made up of the following distinguished musicians:
Charis Ioannou
Nikolas Georgiou
Marios Charalambous
Thomas Lumley
Giannis Myralis
Ilias Ioannou
Giorgos El Haper
Raphael Orphanides
Christina Kastori
Andreas Theocharous
Kleitos Pavlou
Anastasia Kikel
Giorgos Morfitis
Kyriakos Kestas
Omiros Miltiadous
Feat. Kakia Fessa on vocals
Celebrate Christmas with the Rialto Theatre and the Cyprus Collective Big Band in an unforgettable evening filled with jazz, joy, and holiday spirit!
