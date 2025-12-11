HAVE YOURSELF A VERY BIG BAND CHRISTMAS Comes to the Rialto Theatre

🎭 NEW! Greece Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Greece & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Rialto Theatre will present this year’s festive production, “Have Yourself a Very Big Band Christmas,” featuring the Cyprus Collective Big Band. On Saturday, December 20, 2025, at 8:30 p.m., the 16-member band brings to the stage a live Christmas concert with jazz interpretations of beloved holiday works.

The band was formed on the initiative of Nikolas Georgiou and brings together sixteen professional musicians known for their technical skill, creativity, and dedication to music. They unite through their shared passion for jazz, drawing inspiration from collaboration, shared experiences, and mutual respect—elements reflected in their onstage energy and creativity.

The concert includes jazz versions of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker Suite arranged by Duke Ellington, as well as other iconic Christmas works. The performance also features talented vocalist Kakia Fessa, adding a magical and festive touch to the event.

The 16-member band is made up of the following distinguished musicians:

Charis Ioannou

Nikolas Georgiou

Marios Charalambous

Thomas Lumley

Giannis Myralis

Ilias Ioannou

Giorgos El Haper

Raphael Orphanides

Christina Kastori

Andreas Theocharous

Kleitos Pavlou

Anastasia Kikel

Giorgos Morfitis

Kyriakos Kestas

Omiros Miltiadous

Feat. Kakia Fessa on vocals

Celebrate Christmas with the Rialto Theatre and the Cyprus Collective Big Band in an unforgettable evening filled with jazz, joy, and holiday spirit!

Love Theater in Greece? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More