Feature: MAGIC MIKE LIVE DECKS THE HALLS WITH NEW HOLIDAY REMIX AT SAHARA LAS VEGAS

Channing Tatum’s acclaimed international stage sensation is turning up both the temperature and the holiday spirit with Magic Mike Live: Holiday Remix, a special seasonal takeover now running for a limited time at SAHARA Las Vegas through Jan. 3.

This winter, the global phenomenon—born from the blockbuster Magic Mike films and beloved for its blend of athletic artistry, high-energy choreography, and sharp comedic flair—reveals an all-new festive chapter. Magic Mike Live: Holiday Remix offers audiences a joyful holiday show, featuring holiday-inspired music mashups, immersive décor, and seasonally crafted costumes. The production continues to showcase the dynamic dancing, acrobatics, live vocals, and playful interaction that have captivated more than 1.5 million fans worldwide.

No holiday celebration is complete without themed libations, and the Magic Mike Lounge is meeting the moment with four new seasonal cocktails. Guests can indulge in the Straw-Merry Margarita, Jingle Bellini, and the spirited Xmas Kiss shot. Meanwhile, zero-proof enthusiasts can enjoy Naughty or Nice?, a festive non-alcoholic take on an espresso martini. All holiday beverages are available before and during performances.

Magic Mike Live Las Vegas is currently led by Sebastian Melo Taivera as “Mike” and Dai Richards as “Male Emcee,” with Autumn Teague and Crystal Powell alternating in the role of “Female Emcee.” The ensemble includes Anthony Curley, Brandon Foster, David Terry, Ellena Takos, Emmett Prince, Jackson Williams, Jah’Meek Williams, Kalani Hakkei Jr., Marissa Miller, Nick Phillips, Niels van den Heuvel, Noah Tratree, Pat Packing, Sam Scherzer, Seth Hillard, and Vince Castillo.

Magic Mike Live performs five nights a week in the custom-built Magic Mike Live Theater at SAHARA Las Vegas. The Holiday Remix is available for a limited engagement only, through Jan. 3.

For tickets starting at $65, meet-and-greet options, and additional show details, visit MagicMikeLiveLasVegas.com. Stay connected on social media and follow on Instagram and Facebook @magicmikelive and on TikTok @magicmikeliveofficial.

