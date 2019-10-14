Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, October 30, 2019
"A 100% True Ghost Story" - Beverly scores a bargain on four paintings. Once they make it home, she and Adam determine something supernatural is causing them to be destroyed. Much to Murray's dismay, they call a psychic for help. Meanwhile, Barry decides to throw a huge "Rocky Horror Picture Show"-themed party against Erica's wishes. Their confrontation leads to a visit to the dean's office on the sixth episode of season seven of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, OCT. 30 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.
Guest starring is Stephen Guarino as Administrator Dean, Stephnie Weir as Carol London, Barry Bostwick as Professor Majors, Noah Munck as Naked Rob, Matt Bush as Andy Cogan, Shayne Topp as Matt Bradley and Steve Guttenberg as Dr. Katman.
"A 100% True Ghost Story" was written by Amy Mass, with the story by Adam F. Goldberg and Amy Mass, and directed by Christine Lakin.
Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop and Annette Davis are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
