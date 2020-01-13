Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, January 29, 2020

"Geoff the Pleaser" - Adam questions his career path of filmmaking when "the other Adam" moves back from Los Angeles and warns him MAKING IT big in Hollywood isn't easy. Meanwhile, the JTP house is in shambles, and Geoff becomes the home manager as they know how much he loves to please and can't say no, on an all-new episode of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Guest starring is Kenny Ridwan as Dave Kim, Shayne Topp as Matt Bradley, Matt Bush as Andy Cogan, Noah Munck as Naked Rob, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Bill Goldberg as Nick Mellor, Stephanie Katherine Grant as Emmy, Oliver Cooper as "the other Adam", Matt Peters as Manager and Soma Mitra as Professor."Geoff the Pleaser" was written by Mike Sikowitz and directed by Christine Lakin.Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop and Annette Davis are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.