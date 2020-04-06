Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, April 22, 2020

"Oates & Oates" - While throwing a telethon at their college to raise money for Earth Day, Barry attempts to woo Ren when he overpromises he can get Hall & Oates to perform. Meanwhile, Beverly attempts to set Bill up, but things go awry when he finds happiness with a woman he meets through Beverly's enemy on an all-new episode of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.





Guest starring is David Koechner as Bill Lewis, Leslie Grossman as Jane Bales, Kelli Berglund as Ren, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Jessica St. Clair as Dolores, Jeremiah Miller as Joe Garber and John Oates as John."Oates & Oates" was written by Alex Barnow and Chris Bishop, and directed by Lew Schneider.Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop and Annette Davis are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.