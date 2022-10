Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Darlene receives a promotion at her company, but she quickly learns the fancy title is not all it's cracked up to be. Meanwhile, when Louise loses her job at Casita Bonita, an opportunity arises to work with Jackie at the Lunch Box.The Conners continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene and Becky - grapples with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all - the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humor and perseverance, THE FAMILY prevails.Watch a video clip here: