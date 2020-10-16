Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CON on ABC - Wednesday, October 21, 2020
The show airs at 10 p.m.
"The Heiress Con" - Johnathan Walton, a TV producer, and Marianne Smyth, an Irish heiress who claims her family is trying to scam her out of her massive inheritance, are best friends. When Smyth is arrested for allegedly embezzling from her employer, Walton sticks by her every step of the way by lending Smyth tens of thousands of dollars to help with legal bills and expenses. Soon afterward, Walton makes the unsettling discovery that Smyth has not been truthful about needing the money or her identity. After an unsuccessful attempt to expose Smyth's WEB OF LIES and scam to the authorities, Walton sets out on his own years-long investigative journey for justice that puts Smyth in jail. The episode includes interviews with Walton as well as Smyth's former co-workers, friends and partners. A new episode of "The Con" airs WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
For the series, David Sloan is senior executive producer, and Carrie Cook and Colleen Halpin serve as executive producers for ABC News. Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman are executive producers for Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), along with executive producer and director Star Price. The premiere episode of "The Con" is produced by ABC News. Other episodes in the series are produced by IPC for ABC News.
Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) is an Emmy-winning IP creation and production studio based in Van Nuys, California. Founded in 2016, IPC develops and produces a wide range of television, film, documentary, and interactive mobile content. The company has series in production or development with a wide range of US broadcast, cable networks, and streamers, and is well known for being awarded with two Emmy Awards and a Producers Guild Award for its series Leah Remini: Scientology & the Aftermath. IPC was acquired by Industrial Media in 2018.
*COPYRIGHT ©2020 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All photography is copyrighted material and is for editorial use only. Images are not to be archived, altered, duplicated, resold, retransmitted or used for any other purposes without written permission of ABC News. Images are distributed to the press in order to publicize current programming. Any other usage must be licensed. Photos posted for Web use must be at the low resolution of 72dpi, no larger than 2×3 in size.
For the series, David Sloan is senior executive producer, and Carrie Cook and Colleen Halpin serve as executive producers for ABC News. Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman are executive producers for Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), along with executive producer and director Star Price. The premiere episode of "The Con" is produced by ABC News. Other episodes in the series are produced by IPC for ABC News.
Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) is an Emmy-winning IP creation and production studio based in Van Nuys, California. Founded in 2016, IPC develops and produces a wide range of television, film, documentary, and interactive mobile content. The company has series in production or development with a wide range of US broadcast, cable networks, and streamers, and is well known for being awarded with two Emmy Awards and a Producers Guild Award for its series Leah Remini: Scientology & the Aftermath. IPC was acquired by Industrial Media in 2018.
*COPYRIGHT ©2020 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All photography is copyrighted material and is for editorial use only. Images are not to be archived, altered, duplicated, resold, retransmitted or used for any other purposes without written permission of ABC News. Images are distributed to the press in order to publicize current programming. Any other usage must be licensed. Photos posted for Web use must be at the low resolution of 72dpi, no larger than 2×3 in size.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE on ABC - Sunday, November 1, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a John Lennon-Themed Episode of 20/20 on ABC - Today, October 16, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, October 28, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELORETTE on ABC - Tuesday, October 20, 2020