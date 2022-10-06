Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CLEANING LADY on FOX - Monday, October 10, 2022

THE CLEANING LADY airing Monday, Oct. 10 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Oct. 06, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CLEANING LADY on FOX - Monday, October 10, 2022 After Fiona puts herself in a dangerous situation, Thony resorts to calling Arman for help, which continues to drive a wedge between Arman and Nadia. Meanwhile, Garrett works to get put back on the Cortez case, and Chris struggles with the emotional aftermath of recent events in the all-new "Bahala Na" episode of THE CLEANING LADY airing Monday, Oct. 10 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Season Two of THE CLEANING LADY picks up with THONY (Élodie Yung) desperately trying to find her son, LUCA (Sebastien & Valentino LeSalle), after he was kidnapped by his father, MARCO (Ivan Shaw). With nowhere else to turn, she enlists the help of FBI Agent GARRETT MILLER (Oliver Hudson) to track him down before they leave the country. Meanwhile, an incident involving CHRIS (Sean Lew) forces FIONA (Martha Millan) to shield her son by any means necessary, furthering the theme of how far a mother will go to protect her child.

This season introduces ROBERT KAMDAR (Naveen Andrews), NADIA's (Eva De Dominici) gregarious and charming ex-lover, who is intent on driving a wedge between ARMAN (Adan Canto) and Nadia. Standing to lose everything, Arman must fight to keep his world - and his dignity - intact, while rebuilding his life under the worst of circumstances.

THE CLEANING LADY continues to examine the plight of undocumented immigrants and their difficulties accessing necessary healthcare and resources. Galvanized by the many roadblocks she faced while searching for a treatment to save her son, Thony will utilize her expertise as a doctor to find ways to help her underserved community. However, as Thony continues to entwine her business undertakings with Arman, she is dragged further across the moral line and into the dark underbelly of Las Vegas.

Based on the original Argentine series and produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment, THE CLEANING LADY is a story of empowerment, resilience and the human spirit that asks us all if the ends justify the means. Miranda Kwok ("The 100") developed the series. Kwok and Melissa Carter ("Queen Sugar") serve as showrunners and executive producers. Shay Mitchell ("You," "Pretty Little Liars"), David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez also are executive producers.

Watch a preview for the episode here:



