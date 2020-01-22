Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BOLD TYPE on FREEFORM - Thursday, February 6, 2020

Article Pixel Jan. 22, 2020  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BOLD TYPE on FREEFORM - Thursday, February 6, 2020Feb. 6 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST) - Episode #4003 - "Marathon"
Kat goes out of her way to help a transgender runner get into the New York City Marathon, while Jane and Ryan try a different kind of marathon to rebuild their relationship. Sutton starts to feel she's going backward in her career and looks for a way to improve her value to Scarlet. Jacqueline's new situation at work leads to tension with her husband.

In Season 4, Jane, Kat and Sutton raise their voices louder than ever in the battle for Scarlet's soul. The magazine is left reeling by a new dynamic, forcing everyone-including Jacqueline-to adjust. Jane faces tough choices living with her BCRA-1 status.

Sutton and Richard explore being in a long-distance relationship, while Sutton struggles move her career forward; Kat is more determined than ever to make the most of her platform at Scarlet and copes with past regrets.

"The Bold Type" stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward, Stephen Conrad Moore and Melora Hardin.


Zoey's Playlist on NBC

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

  • Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BOLD TYPE on FREEFORM - Thursday, February 27, 2020
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BOLD TYPE on FREEFORM - Thursday, February 20, 2020
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BOLD TYPE on FREEFORM - Thursday, February 13, 2020
  • Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BOLD TYPE on FREEFORM - Thursday, February 6, 2020
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement