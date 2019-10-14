Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BLACKLIST on NBC - Friday, November 1, 2019
11/01/2019 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Friday) : Liz and the Task Force investigate an infamous assassin who has a long history of weaponizing diseases, but has now turned to even more insidious activities. Meanwhile, Red and Dembe travel to Cuba IN SEARCH OF a lead, and Aram considers a new relationship. Elizabeth Bogush guest stars.
After being abducted by Katarina Rostova, Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader) finds himself alone in hostile territory, unsure of who, if anyone, he can trust. Surrounded by old enemies and new allies, Red must stay one step ahead of the Blacklist's most dangerous criminal, who will stop at nothing to unearth the very truth Red wants no one to know about. To find it, Katarina will insinuate herself into the life of Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone), who has finally reunited with her daughter Agnes. Katarina's presence will bring danger to Liz's doorstep and forever alter her relationship with Red.
"The Blacklist" also stars Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq and Harry Lennix.
John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis, John Fox, James Spader, Lukas Reiter, J.R. Orci, and Laura A. Benson serve as executive producers. "The Blacklist" is a production of Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television and Universal Television.
