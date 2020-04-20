Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BAKER AND THE BEAUTY on ABC - Monday, May 4, 2020
"I Think She's Coming Out"- While meeting the Garcias for the first time, Noa accidentally reveals a big secret, causing chaos amongst the family; meanwhile, Vanessa shows up unannounced and finds herself face-to-face with her rival for the first time on an all-new episode of ABC's "The Baker and the Beauty," airing MONDAY, MAY 4 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DS) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"The Baker and the Beauty" stars Victor Rasuk as Daniel Garcia, Nathalie Kelley as Noa Hamilton, Carlos Gómez as Rafael Garcia, Dan Bucatinsky as Lewis, Lisa Vidal as Mari Garcia, David Del Rio as Mateo Garcia, Belissa Escobedo as Natalie and Michelle Veintimilla as Vanessa.
The episode "I Think She's Coming Out" was written by Albert Torres and directed by Erica Dunton.
Dean Georgaris is the writer/executive producer and showrunner. David Frankel executive produces and directed the pilot and episode two. Becky Hartman Edwards executive produced the pilot and second episode. "The Baker and the Beauty" is based on the hit Israeli show created by Assi Azar originally for Keshet Broadcasting. Keshet's Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan are executive producers, along with Assi Azar. Jim Chory and Steve Pearlman also serve as executive producers.
The series is produced by Universal Television and ABC Studios in association with Keshet Studios. Universal Television is a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
