Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BAKER AND THE BEAUTY on ABC - Monday, May 11, 2020

"Honeymoon's Over" - When Noa and Daniel's relationship goes public, the extra attention proves to be more intense than they had anticipated and tensions begin to build. To make matters worse, Lewis makes Vanessa an intriguing proposition which leads to a conflict between Daniel and Noa. Meanwhile, as Rafael strives to be more supportive of Mateo's dreams, Mari feels helpless and worries that she won't be able to protect Natalie from the opinions of the outside world on an all-new episode of ABC's "The Baker and the Beauty," airing MONDAY, MAY 11 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The series stars Victor Rasuk as Daniel Garcia, Nathalie Kelley as Noa Hamilton, Carlos Gómez as Rafael Garcia, Dan Bucatinsky as Lewis, Lisa Vidal as Mari Garcia, David Del Rio as Mateo Garcia, Belissa Escobedo as Natalie and Michelle Veintimilla as Vanessa.

The episode "Ruin My Life" was written by Sasha Stroman, and directed by Jay Karas.

Dean Georgaris is the writer/executive producer and showrunner. David Frankel executive produces and directed the pilot and episode two. Becky Hartman Edwards executive produced the pilot and second episode. "The Baker and the Beauty" is based on the hit Israeli show created by Assi Azar originally for Keshet Broadcasting. Keshet's Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan are executive producers, along with Assi Azar. Jim Chory and Steve Pearlman also serve as executive producers.





