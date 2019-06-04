Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELORETTE on ABC - Tuesday, June 11, 2019

"1505" - The amped-up emotions of last week continue as Hannah pulls two bitter rivals aside to try to get to the real truth behind the BAD BLOOD between them. Her efforts to mediate backfire with the rose ceremony looming. But before the first rose is even handed out, a shocking disappointment leaves Hannah questioning herself and the remaining men. Trying to leave the drama stateside, she embarks on an overseas adventure, greeting her suitors in Inverness, Scotland. Hannah and her first one-on-one date explore the local culture, and the man decides to take a risk and share his deep feelings for her with a look to the future. Will it be too much too soon? A group of 10 suitors go native - wearing Scottish kilts - to compete in the first-ever "Bachelorette Highland Games. The after-party that night turns into a mix of sexy make-out sessions and serious conversations. Hannah's last one-on-one date of the week is filled with crazy drama and she faces an agonizing decision that could cost her a happy ending on "The Bachelorette," on a special night, TUESDAY, JUNE 11 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

After this tumultuous episode of "The Bachelorette," ABC will give viewers a special early premiere of the iconic game show "Press Your Luck" hosted by Elizabeth Banks, TUESDAY, JUNE 11 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

The 15 remaining men are the following:Connor S., 24, an investment analyst from Dallas, TXDevin, 27, a talent manager from Sherman Oaks, CADustin, 30, a real estate broker from Chicago, ILDylan, 24, a tech entrepreneur from San Diego, CAGarrett, 27, a golf pro from Birmingham, ALGrant, 30, unemployed from San Clemente, CAJed, 25, a singer/songwriter from Nashville, TNJohn Paul Jones, 24, John Paul Jones from Lanham, MDKevin, 27, a behavioral health specialist from Manteno, ILLuke P., 24, an import/export manager from Gainesville, GALuke S., 29, a political consultant from Washington, DCMatteo, 25, a management consultant from Atlanta, GAMike, 31, a portfolio manager from San Antonio, TXPeter, 27, a pilot from Westlake Village, CATyler C., 26, a general contractor from Jupiter, FL





Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelorette" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods and Bennett Graebner are the executive producers. "The Bachelorette" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1 stereo surround sound.