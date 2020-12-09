Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELORETTE on ABC - Tuesday, December 15, 2020

"1611" - On the second explosive episode this week, Tayshia has made it through some extremely challenging weeks and now has four wonderful bachelors she cares about. Since she can't travel to the men's hometowns, they will need to be creative and bring the flavor and feeling of what her life would be like with them and their families on TUESDAY, DEC. 15 (8:00-10:01 p.m., EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL)

One man treats Tayshia to a small-town carnival, but when she meets the man's family, will they allay her fears about the guy being ready to propose? She collaborates with another bachelor, who goes all out to impress her, on designing a pair of sneakers together.

Although the man's family is skeptical of their relationship, will they change their minds when they see the couple together? Then, Tayshia receives a cooking lesson from "one of the greatest chefs in the world." The man is initially disappointed when he discovers a key person in his life won't be able to meet Tayshia, but there is a huge surprise for him before the end of the evening. The last man realizes that he is in love with THE BACHELORETTE but will he be able to share those feelings at the most crucial time of their journey?

Tayshia is falling in love with all four men. Who will be going home and who will look forward to the fantasy suites?