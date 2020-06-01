Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE 100 on THE CW - Wednesday, June 17, 2020

MAKE BELIEVE - Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) gets to know a whole new world. Meanwhile, Murphy (Richard Harmon) and Emori (guest star Luisa d'Oliveira) play make believe. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Lindsey Morgan, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Ian Samoil directed the episode written by Drew Lindo (#705). Original airdate 6/17/2020.

For five seasons our heroes did whatever it took to survive on Earth...and nothing worked. Earth was unsurvivable, lost to them forever. What was not lost: hope. After 125 years in cryosleep, traveling through the stars, our heroes woke up to a new home, a final gift from dearly-departed friends. A place where they can try again. They're given one simple task: do better. Be the good guys. With this credo in mind Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and Bellamy (Bob Morley) lead a group down to this mysterious world, hoping to start anew, to finally find peace. But old habits die hard and when they stumble across an idyllic society, it quickly becomes clear that not everything on Sanctum is as perfect as it seems. Despite their determination to do better, threats both seen and unseen will once again force our heroes to fight for their lives and the future of humanity.

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop