Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, November 6, 2019

"I Was Born at Night, But Not Last Night" - An empire falls and a rebellion rises, but the game is far from over. Also, another castaway visits the Island of the Idols for a chance to earn an advantage, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 6 (8:00-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network."LAIRO" TRIBERonnie Bardah (1st Eliminated)Elizabeth BeiselMissy ByrdDean KowalskiTom Laidlaw (5th Eliminated)Aaron MeredithVince Moua (3rd Eliminated)Karishma PatelElaine StottChelsea Walker (4th Eliminated)"VOKAI" TRIBELauren BeckMolly Byman (2nd Eliminated)Janet CarbinKellee KimJason Linden (6th Eliminated)Jack NichtingNoura SalmanTommy SheehanJamal ShipmanDan Spilo

SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst and Matt Van Wagenen are executive producers.





