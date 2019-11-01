Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, November 6, 2019
"I Was Born at Night, But Not Last Night" - An empire falls and a rebellion rises, but the game is far from over. Also, another castaway visits the Island of the Idols for a chance to earn an advantage, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 6 (8:00-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
"LAIRO" TRIBE
Ronnie Bardah (1st Eliminated)
Elizabeth Beisel
Missy Byrd
Dean Kowalski
Tom Laidlaw (5th Eliminated)
Aaron Meredith
Vince Moua (3rd Eliminated)
Karishma Patel
Elaine Stott
Chelsea Walker (4th Eliminated)
"VOKAI" TRIBE
Lauren Beck
Molly Byman (2nd Eliminated)
Janet Carbin
Kellee Kim
Jason Linden (6th Eliminated)
Jack Nichting
Noura Salman
Tommy Sheehan
Jamal Shipman
Dan Spilo
SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst and Matt Van Wagenen are executive producers.