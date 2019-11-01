Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Article Pixel Nov. 1, 2019  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, November 6, 2019"I Was Born at Night, But Not Last Night" - An empire falls and a rebellion rises, but the game is far from over. Also, another castaway visits the Island of the Idols for a chance to earn an advantage, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 6 (8:00-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

"LAIRO" TRIBE

Ronnie Bardah (1st Eliminated)

Elizabeth Beisel

Missy Byrd

Dean Kowalski

Tom Laidlaw (5th Eliminated)

Aaron Meredith

Vince Moua (3rd Eliminated)

Karishma Patel

Elaine Stott

Chelsea Walker (4th Eliminated)

"VOKAI" TRIBE

Lauren Beck

Molly Byman (2nd Eliminated)

Janet Carbin

Kellee Kim

Jason Linden (6th Eliminated)

Jack Nichting

Noura Salman

Tommy Sheehan

Jamal Shipman

Dan Spilo

SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst and Matt Van Wagenen are executive producers.



