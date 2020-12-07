Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SUPERMARKET SWEEP on ABC - Sunday, December 27, 2020

"Where's Your Basket At?" - Grab your groceries and race to the couch to catch an episode of "Supermarket Sweep" with host Leslie Jones, airing SUNDAY, DEC. 27 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/8/20)Host Leslie Jones is joined by the following contestants (and their hometowns):Jackie Beat (Scottsdale, Ariz.) and Sherry Vine (Baltimore, Md.)Kelsey Searles (Bellevue, Wash.) and Michael Searles (New York, N.Y.)Amanda Azurduy (Long Beach, Calif.) and Yoselyn "Yoshie" Maravilla (Long Beach, Calif.)Karen Rasch (Lancaster, Calif.) and Bryan Rasch (Lancaster, Calif.)Sophia Thomas (Seal Beach, Calif.) and Sheila Mahdavi (Aliso Viejo, Calif.)Javvi Ferrer (Torrance, Calif.) and Amanda Gardley (Torrance, Calif.)In addition, the episode's Employee of the Week is Crystal Somerville (Bethesda, Md.).Back-to-back games follow three teams of two, clad in iconic colorful sweatshirts, as they compete against one another using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise. Teams compete against each other for the chance to become the winning duo to play in the "Super Sweep," a race against the clock to find five products in order to win $100,000.Taking "Supermarket Sweep" to primetime has made everything bigger and better while holding true to what made the original show so sensational. A whimsical grocery store was built from the ground up; big-ticket items were stocked on shelves for contestants to place in carts, and the final cash grand prize amount was amplified.Hosted and executive produced by Emmy® Award-nominated comedienne and actress Leslie Jones, "Supermarket Sweep" is produced by Fremantle. Executive producers also include Alycia Rossiter, Wes Kauble, Jennifer Mullin and Hunter Seidman.

