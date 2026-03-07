Photos: New Line's PROMENADE

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Check out production photos from New Line Theatre's Promenade, which continues the theater's 34th season of wild, unpredictable, relevant musical theatre.

The rarely produced, legendary musical comedy is a landmark in theatre history that influenced everything that came after.

One of the biggest off Broadway hits of 1969, this show boasts an hilarious absurdist story, a diverse cast, and it features a script and lyrics by gay Cuban-American playwright-director María Irene Fornés, the "mother of the avant-garde theatre," with music by gay minister Al Carmines.

With a tiny budget, Promenade premiered at the Judson Poet's Theatre, off off Broadway, in April 1965, before transferring off Broadway to the Promenade Theatre in June 1969, where it became the surprise smash hit of the season. Fornés earned a 1965 Obie Award for Distinguished New Play or Musical, for Promenade. There was an Off-Broadway revival in 1983, a one-night concert at New World Stages in 2010, and the show returned for the Encores Off-Center Series at City Center in 2019.

Beneath its dizzying comedy and catchy songs, Promenade explores the ways in which social class can imprison us, exploring some big issues along the way, like wealth inequality, law and order, war, corruption, body image, gender, sexuality, and more.

Promenade follows the exploits of two escaped prisoners taking an unexpected tour of Capitalism and The Big City, where the poor and hopeless mingle with the Idle Rich. With many of these same issues still deeply relevant today, this show has grown powerfully relevant again.

The New Line cast includes Ronmal Mottley (as 105), Tawaine Noah (as 106), Ian McCreary (Jailer), Stephanie Merritt (Servant), Lauren Tenenbaum (Miss Cake), Bee Mecey (Mother), W. Smith III (Mayor), Chris Moore (Mr. R), Kent Coffel (Mr. S), Robert Doyle (Mr. T), Kathleen Dwyer (Miss I), Benni Jillette (Miss O), Chelsie Johnston (Miss U), Nathan Mecey (Waiter), and Michael Kramer (Dishwasher). New Line's production is directed by Scott Miller and Chris Moore, with music direction by Jason Eschhofen, choreography by Olivia Potthoff, costume design by Becca Rose Bessette, sound design by Ryan Day, scenic design by Dr. Rob Lippert, and lighting design by Eric Wennlund.

Promenade runs March 5-28, 2026, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, all at 8:00 p.m., at the Marcelle Theater in the Grand Center Arts District. Single tickets for the show are on sale now.

This show contains adult content. Promenade is produced by arrangement with Concord Theatricals, New York.

Check out production photos here!

Photo credit: Jill Ritter Lindberg



Lauren Tenenbaum and the Company

Robert Doyle, Lauren Tenenbaum, Kent Coffel, Michael Kramer, Chelsie Johnston, Kathleen Dwyer, Benni Jillette, Nathan Mecey and Chris Moore

Michael Kramer and Nathan Mecey

Ronmal Mottley, Stephanie Merritt and Tawaine Noah

Tawaine Noah, Stephanie Merritt and Ronmal Mottley

Chelsie Johnston

Tawaine Noah, Stephanie Merritt, Bee Mecey and Ronmal Mottley

Kathleen Dwyer, Robert Doyle, Benni Jillette, Kent Coffel, Chelsie Johnston and W. Smith III

Ronmal Mottley, Tawaine Noah and the Company

Robert Doyle, Chris Moore and Kent Coffel

W. Smith III, Ian McCreary and the Company

Tawaine Noah, Ronmal Mottley and the Company

Tawaine Noah

Benni Jillette

Stephanie Merritt

Bee Mecey

Ronmal Mottley

Lauren Tenenbaum

Ronmal Mottley and Tawaine Noah

Kent Coffel and Stephanie Merritt

Kathleen Dwyer

W. Smith III

W. Smith III

Bee Mecey