STEEL MAGNOLIAS to Close Stage Door Theatre's 52nd Season

Stage Door Theatre will conclude its 52nd Season in Dunwoody with the timeless and poignant classic, Steel Magnolias, running from April 4-19.

The production is directed by Jaclyn Hofmann Faircloth.

Made famous by the 1989 movie adaptation, Steel Magnolias tells the story of a group of women bonded together over shared weekly blow-outs and the gossip that takes place within their own lives. As the women share their personal stories of laughter and triumph they also reckon with health issues, religion, and loss.

"It's a show that reminds us how poignant and powerful laughter is in times of great sorrow," said Producing Artistic Director Justin Ball.

The show features a cast of Atlanta favorites including Tiffany Porter, Alejandra Ruiz, Brittani Miniweather, Christy Baggett, Betsy Graver, and Molly Penny.

"With a story like Steel Magnolias, that focuses on the incredible resilience that specifically comes from female friendship and community ... it felt important to find a woman-led team of brilliant artists to bring this story to life," said Ball.

Stage Door Theatre is producing this show with an entirely female-identifying production team including Jaclyn Hofmann Faircloth as Director, Gabrielle Story as Assistant Director, Jennifer Baldwin as Scenic Designer, Nicole Clockel as Costume Designer, Lindsey Sharpless as Lighting Designer, Claudia Martinez as Sound Designer, and Caroline Cook as Props Designer/Stage Manager.