Veritas Productions to Present World Premiere Of DIVINE BULL TRANSFORMATION by Mia Burnett

🎭 NEW! Denver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Denver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Veritas Productions is will present the world premiere of Divine Bull Transformation, a striking new play by emerging playwright Mia Burnett, running May 15-24, 2026, at the Pluss Theatre.

A self-identified queer, Jewish, Latina playwright, Burnett brings a vibrant and deeply personal voice to the American theatre landscape. Divine Bull Transformation marks an exciting new work that blends dark humor, emotional vulnerability, and surreal storytelling to explore grief, identity, and what it truly means to let go.

Set in a cosmic limbo disguised as group therapy, Divine Bull Transformation follows six souls and their enigmatic "therapist" as they wrestle with memory, regret, and the pull of the past. As time begins to run out, each must confront the truth of their own story and decide what transformation requires.

"We are honored to help bring Mia Burnett's voice to the stage and to support a story that speaks to the complexity of identity, healing, and the human experience." said Nancy Evans Begley, Founding and Producing Artistic Director of Veritas Productions.

The cast includes Iliana Lucero Baron (Alex), Matthew Combs (Rafael), Jennifer Burnett (Laverne), Ali Chung (Joanna), Kris Graves (Chris), Eddie Schumacher (Tim), and Abigail Kochevar (Julia).

The creative team includes Nancy Evans Begley (director and scenic design), Brett Maughan (lighting design), Curt Behm (audio design), and Steph Mallon (stage manager).

The production will also feature several special community events. A cast and crew talkback will follow the performance on May 17, offering audiences the opportunity to engage with the artists and explore the themes of the play.

On May 18, Veritas Productions will host an Industry Night benefiting the Denver Actors Fund. Fifty percent of ticket proceeds from that performance will be donated directly to the Denver Actors Fund, which supports artists and gig workers in Colorado facing emergency medical financial needs.

Tickets are offered on a sliding scale starting at $20, reflecting Veritas Productions' commitment to accessible theatre while supporting fair compensation for artists.