Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, October 9, 2019
"The Rudy-ing of Toby Murphy" - After watching the classic film "Rudy" in CB's class, William Penn student Toby wants to play football. Since Toby isn't very good, Coach Mellor hopes to encourage him by telling his players to let Toby score a touchdown in a scrimmage, but the plan goes awry. Meanwhile, Principal Glascott suggests Lainey find a girlfriend to give her advice on life, so she tries to befriend Wilma to attend a Boyz II Men concert together on an all-new episode of "Schooled," WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Schooled" stars Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis and Brett Dier as CB.
Guest starring is Haneefah Wood as Wilma, Valerie Azlynn as Aunt Julie, Christian Gehring as Ronnie, Boyz II Men as themselves, Gabe Gibbs as Weasel, Abi Brittle as Becky, Israel Johnson as Ed Morris, Sofie Landsman as Jessica Haaz, Mason McNulty as Toby, Dallas Edwards as Aaron, Jay Jay Efron as Germantown Linebacker, Chelsea London Lloyd as Trivia Host, Connor Cain as Bobby, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg and Alphonso McAuley as Coop.
"The Rudy-ing of Toby Murphy" was written by Vijal Patel and directed by Jay Chandrasekhar.
Created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios. Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson and Tim Doyle are executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
