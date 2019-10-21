Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, November 6, 2019
"Hakuna Matata" - Coming off the musical success of "Rent" last year, Lainey is asked to direct a school production of "The Lion King," but she fears she can't top herself. Meanwhile, Coach Mellor's athletic records may soon be broken, so he must find a way to keep his name in the spotlight on an all-new episode of "Schooled," WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Schooled" stars Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis and Brett Dier as CB.
Guest starring is Haneefah Wood as Wilma, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Stephen Tobolowsky as Earl Ball, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Steve Guttenberg as Doc Katman, Kenny Ridwan as Dave Kim, Jeffrey Cade Ross Brown as Tom Scott, Abi Brittle as Becky, Sofie Landsmen as Jessica and Justin Stella as Tory Olshansky.
"Hakuna Matata" was written by Adam F. Goldberg with a story by Adam F. Goldberg and Vanessa McCarthy, and directed by David Katzenberg.
Created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios. Adam F. Goldberg and Doug Robinson are executive producers.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
