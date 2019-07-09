Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REEF BREAK on ABC - Thursday, July 25, 2019
"The Green Tide" - When a refinery explosion threatens countless lives on The Reef, Cat Chambers is determined to find out who is behind it before it's too late on ABC's "Reef Break," THURSDAY, JULY 25 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Reef Break" stars Poppy Montgomery as Cat Chambers, Ray Stevenson as Jake Elliot, Desmond Chiam as Wyatt Cole, Melissa Bonne as Ana Dumont and Tamala Shelton as Petra.
"The Green Tide" was written by Niceole R. Levy and directed by Peter Andrikidis.
"Reef Break" was created by Ken Sanzel and is produced by ABC Studios and ABC Studios International in partnership with M6. Mark Rosner, Poppy Montgomery, Steve Pearlman and Ruthanne Secunda are executive producers of the series.
ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
