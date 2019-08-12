Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REEF BREAK on ABC - Thursday, August 29, 2019
"Blue Skies" - When Petra unknowingly finds herself in the center of illegal activity involving Regina, the younger sister of criminal Doug O'Casey, Cat Chambers works to free Petra and comes face-to-face with an old adversary on The Reef. LaLa Anthony guest stars as Regina Casey on ABC's "Reef Break," THURSDAY, AUG. 29 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Dream Lover" - It's Cat Chambers' birthday. Everyone on The Reef is getting together to celebrate, but Cat quickly becomes ill resulting in her most dangerous and life-threatening situation yet on ABC's "Reef Break," THURSDAY, AUG. 29 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Reef Break" stars Poppy Montgomery as Cat Chambers, Ray Stevenson as Jake Elliot, Desmond Chiam as Wyatt Cole, Melissa Bonne as Ana Dumont and Tamala Shelton as Petra.
LaLa Anthony guest stars in "Blue Skies" as Regina O'Casey.
"Blue Skies" was written by Haley Harris and Mark Rosner, and directed by Kieran Darcy-Smith.
"Dream Lover" was written by Robert Port and directed by Fiona Banks.
"Reef Break" was created by Ken Sanzel and is produced by ABC Studios and ABC Studios International in partnership with M6. Mark Rosner, Poppy Montgomery, Steve Pearlman and Ruthanne Secunda are executive producers of the series. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to these episodes at a later date.
