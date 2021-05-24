Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REBEL on ABC - Thursday, June 10, 2021

Rebel's personal life becomes headline news and she begrudgingly distances herself from the Stonemore Medical trial.

Guest starring is Matthew Glave as TOMMY Flynn, Daniella Garcia as Maddie, Abigail Spencer as Misha, Jalen Thomas Brooks as Sean, Mary McDonnell as Helen, Dan Bucatinsky as Professor Jason Erickson, Nina Millin as Judge Katerina Bobiak, Adam Arkin as Mark Duncan, Sharon Lawrence as Angela, Laird Macintosh as Marvin, Leonard Roberts as Randall Vokelberg and Peter Paige as Karsten Vokelberg.

Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie "Rebel" Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree.