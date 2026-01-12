Photos: THE DANCE OF DEATH In Rehearsal at Steppenwolf Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Steppenwolf Theatre Company will continue its 50th Anniversary Season with August Strindberg’s master class in marital warfare The Dance of Death, adapted by Conor McPherson, directed by ensemble member Yasen Peyankov and featuring an all ensemble cast. The Dance of Death will play January 29 – March 22, 2026 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater.

Steppenwolf ensemble member Jeff Perry (No Man’s Land, August: Osage County, Scandal) returns home to the company he co-founded five decades ago, joined by fellow ensemble members Cliff Chamberlain (You Will Get Sick, Fool for Love, The Minutes) and Kathryn Erbe (The Grapes of Wrath, A Streetcar Named Desire, Law & Order: Criminal Intent), who returns to the Steppenwolf stage for the first time in nearly three decades.

In the high stone tower of an isolated naval fortress, Alice and Edgar are about to celebrate 25 years of wedded bliss – if decades of resentment, recrimination and mutual sabotage count as bliss. But when an alluring visitor arrives, the delicate balance of their tedious arrangement falls off its axis, cracks growing into canyons. In Conor McPherson’s wicked take on Strindberg’s masterclass in marital warfare, a twisted love triangle waltzes off the edge of a cliff, plunging us all into the deep.