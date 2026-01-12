Charlie Puth Sets Dates for 2026 'Whatever's Clever!' World Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Internationally acclaimed, multi-platinum and award-winning artist, producer, musician and songwriter Charlie Puth has announced the Whatever's Clever! 2026 World Tour, revealing headline dates across North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

The tour will span nearly 50 shows, with performances in San Diego, Phoenix, San Francisco, Vancouver, Boston, Nashville, Stockholm, Barcelona, Paris, London, Warsaw, and more.

Produced by Live Nation, the North American leg will see the chart-topping artist headline iconic venues, including Madison Square Garden in New York City and Los Angeles' Kia Forum. The North American tour will feature a world-class band, along with support from Daniel Seavey and Lawrence on select shows and Ally Salort on all dates.

Charlie Puth shares: "I feel like I've worked and waited my entire career to put this sort of live show on for you all. We have worked so hard to bring you the sort of top-level musicianship and arrangements that you all deserve in a live show, and I am beyond excited to bring my music and this incredible band and show to some of the most iconic rooms in the world. It's going to be fun!"

His European run begins on June 30 at Gröna Lund in Stockholm, taking him across Europe and the United Kingdom, including London, Manchester, Helsinki, Hamburg, Paris, and more, before concluding on July 30 in Warsaw.

Citi / AAdvantage is the official presale credit card of the Whatever's Clever! World Tour in North America. As such, Citi / AAdvantage cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets in select cities beginning Tuesday, January 13, at 10 am local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit here.

An artist presale for all dates will begin Wednesday, January 14 at 10 am local time, ahead of the general onsale starting Friday, January 16 at 10 am local time here.

Charlie Puth has also revealed the second single from his forthcoming album Whatever's Clever! will be released this coming Friday, January 16. Titled "Beat Yourself Up," the track comes ahead of his highly anticipated Super Bowl performance in San Francisco on February 8, and his fourth studio album out on Atlantic Records on March 27 - Pre-order/add/save Whatever's Clever! HERE

2026 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

04/22 - Viejas Arena - San Diego, CA+^

04/24 - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ+^

04/25 - Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA+^=

04/28 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA+^

04/29 - Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA+^

05/01 - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA+^=

05/03 - WAMU Theater - Seattle, WA+^

05/05 - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre - Vancouver, BC+^

05/07 - Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR+^

05/09 - Maverik Center - Salt Lake City, UT+^

05/10 - Bellco Theatre - Denver, CO+^

05/13 - Starlight Theatre - Kansas City, MO+^

05/15 - Rosemont Theatre - Rosemont, IL+^

05/16 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN+^

05/19 - Fox Theatre - Detroit, MI+^

05/20 - TD Coliseum - Hamilton, ON+^

05/22 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA+^

05/23 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT+^=

05/26 - EagleBank Arena - Fairfax, VA+^

05/29 - Madison Square Garden - New York, +^ NY

05/30 - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJ*^=

06/01 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC*^

06/03 - Synovus Bank Amphitheater At Chastain Park - Atlanta, GA*^

06/05 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL*^=

06/06 - Addition Financial Arena - Orlando, FL*^

06/09 - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN*^

06/11 - Moody Center - Austin, TX*^

06/12 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX*^

06/13 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX*^

Support Key

+Daniel Seavey

*Lawrence

^Ally Sallort

=Non-Live Nation Date

2026 EUROPEAN & U.K. TOUR DATES

06/27 - Tinderbox - Odense, Denmark*

06/30 - Gröna Lund - Stockholm, Sweden

07/01 - Allas Live - Helsinki, Finland

07/03 - Stavern Festival - Larvik, Norway*

07/05 - Stadtpark Open Air - Hamburg, Germany

07/06 - myticket Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt, Germany

07/08 - Barts Festival - Barcelona, Spain*

07/09 - Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain*

07/13 - Olympia - Paris, France

07/15 - Eventim Apollo - London, UK

07/18 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK

07/19 - Iveagh Gardens - Dublin, Ireland

07/21 - Usher Hall - Edinburgh, UK

07/22 - Manchester Academy - Manchester, UK

07/24 - Anfiteatro di Pompei - Pompei, Italy

07/25 - Villa Erba - Cernobbio, Italy

07/27 - Budapest Park - Budapest, Hungary

07/28 - Forum Karlín - Prague, Czechia

07/30 - Progresja Summer Stage - Warsaw, Poland

*Festival appearance

About Charlie Puth

GRAMMY-nominated and multi-platinum singer/songwriter/producer Charlie Puth has proven to be one of the industry's most consistent hitmakers and sought-after collaborators across multiple genres. To date, he has amassed over 35 billion career streams, nine multi-platinum singles (including "Attention," "We Don't Talk Anymore," "See You Again" & more), four GRAMMY nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, a Critic's Choice Award, and a Golden Globe nomination.

Puth is currently working on his highly anticipated fourth studio album, the follow-up to 2022's CHARLIE which featured platinum-certified hit single "Light Switch" and "Left and Right" featuring Jung Kook of BTS. Meanwhile, his 2021 co-penned/produced single "Stay" for The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber reigned #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart for eleven weeks, and his collaboration with Gabby Barrett on their "I Hope (Remix)" earned him his fourth top 10 charting track on the Billboard Hot 100.