Review: CARDBOARD PIANO at Renaissance Theaterworks

Set in a rural Uganda, Hansol Jung’s 2016 play - “Cardboard Piano” -begins with two teenage girls, Chris and Adiel, staging their own private wedding in Chris’ father’s missionary church. Their idyl is threatened by the realities of cultural disapproval and the violence surrounding them in war -torn Uganda.

Love and innocence don’t stand much of a chance. Innocence, along with seemingly insurmountable strength of cultural intolerance and the lasting trauma of violence are central themes, but despite the vastness of these ideas, director Elyse Edelman and the pitch-perfect cast keep things personal and specific to the hearts and lives of these characters.

Rebecca Kent brings Chris from playfulness to pain with her raw, affecting performance.

The rest of the cast each serve multiple roles - Tyler Cruz as Adiel and Ruth, Ethan Hightire

as Pika and Francis and DiMonte Henning as a soldier and Paul. Each gives their dual roles a distinct poignancy and power. These performances and the intimacy of the theater space create a palpable bond with the audience.

Renaissance Theaterworks is partnering with Wisconsin-based Uganda Behavior Health Alliance (UBHA) to promote Cardboard Piano and representatives from UBHA will lead talkbacks following the performances on January 16 and January 21.

DiMonte Henning and Rebecca Kent in the foreground. Tyler Cruz and Ethan Hightire in the background. Photo by Ross Zentner.

