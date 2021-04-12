Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PRODIGAL SON on FOX - Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Jessica realizes that she must dive deep into her past traumas in order to write a book and may need Gil’s help to do it.

Apr. 12, 2021  
Despite Gil's fatherly concerns, Bright throws himself into a new case involving an escalating killer that has Edrisa's online vigilante group, known as the "Killabustas," trying to stop him. Meanwhile, Jessica realizes that she must dive deep into her past traumas in order to write a book and may need Gil's help to do it. Then, Martin's relationship with Dr. Capshaw intensifies in the all-new "The Killabustas" episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Tuesday, April 20 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-209) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

PRODIGAL SON follows MALCOLM BRIGHT (Tom Payne), a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, DR. MARTIN WHITLY (Michael Sheen), was a NOTORIOUS serial killer known as "The Surgeon." Now he's using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders. Bright's team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant GIL ARROYO (Lou Diamond Phillips), includes Detectives DANI POWELL (Aurora Perrineau), JT TARMEL (Frank Harts) and medical examiner DR. EDRISA TANAKA (Keiko Agena).

Season Two picks up with Bright's personal life in disarray after his sister AINSLEY's (Halston Sage) shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he must "take care" of her and protect his mother JESSICA WHITLY (Bellamy Young) from a secret that could tear THE FAMILY apart all over again. Meanwhile, Martin proves himself valuable in treating patients, after being assigned to infirmary duty by Claremont Psychiatric's resident MD, DR. VIVIAN CAPSHAW (Catherine Zeta-Jones, "Chicago," "Ocean's 12," "Traffic," "Feud"), and seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.

PRODIGAL SON is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the series, and are executive producers, showrunners and writers on the show. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter also serve as executive producers.


