May. 17, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PRESS YOUR LUCK on ABC - Wednesday, June 2, 2021 Host Elizabeth Banks is back to help contestants try to win those BIG BUCKS on "Press Your Luck" on ABC. The STAKES have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. Banks is joined by contestants Josh Coleman (hometown: Bakersfield, California), Lacie Armstrong (hometown: Glendale, California) and Cassandra Willis (hometown: Riverside, California). (TV-PG)

"Press Your Luck," a game of wits and strategy hosted by Elizabeth Banks returns for season two! The STAKES have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes.

During each game of "Press Your Luck," three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing.

The winning contestant moves on to the all-new bonus game to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the opportunity to win $1 million.


