Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PRESS YOUR LUCK on ABC - Wednesday, June 19, 2019
"107" - Host Elizabeth Banks is keeping the energy high as contestants try to win those big bucks on "Press Your Luck," airing WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. Their chance at life-changing cash and prizes is hanging by a WHAMMY!
During each game of "Press Your Luck," three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, which could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the all-new bonus round to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the chance to win a fortune.
"Press Your Luck" is produced by Fremantle. The show is executive produced by Jennifer Mullin, Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and John Quinn, who also serves as showrunner.
"Press Your Luck" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG parental guideline.
