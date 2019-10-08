Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PERFECT HARMONY on NBC - Thursday, October 17, 2019
10/17/2019 (08:30PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When Arthur is faced with a choir rebellion, he decides - against Ginny's advice - to take on Adams, the group's alpha, at their annual deer-hunting trip. Meanwhile, Wayne takes Cash on his first hunting trip to teach him how to be a man...but Dwayne shows his friend there's more than one way to express masculinity.
Bradley Whitford stars in this comedy about finding inspiration in the most unlikely places. When former Princeton music professor Arthur Cochran unexpectedly stumbles into choir practice at a small-town church, he finds a group of singers that are out of tune in more ways than one. Despite the ultimate clash of sensibilities, Arthur and his newfound cohorts may just be the perfect mix of individuals to help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness, just when they all need it most.
The cast includes Bradley Whitford, Anna Camp, Tymberlee Hill, Rizwan Manji, Will Greenberg, Geno Segers and Spencer Allport.
Lesley Wake Webster will write and executive produce. Jason Winer will direct and executive produce. Bradley Whitford, Adam Anders and Jon Radler will executive produce.
"Perfect Harmony" is produced by 20th Century FOX Television and Small Dog Picture Company.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT on NBC - Thursday, October 17, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SUNNYSIDE on NBC - Thursday, October 17, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD PLACE on NBC - Thursday, October 17, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PERFECT HARMONY on NBC - Thursday, October 17, 2019
Bradley Whitford stars in this comedy about finding inspiration in the most unlikely places. When former Princeton music professor Arthur Cochran unexpectedly stumbles into choir practice at a small-town church, he finds a group of singers that are out of tune in more ways than one. Despite the ultimate clash of sensibilities, Arthur and his newfound cohorts may just be the perfect mix of individuals to help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness, just when they all need it most.
The cast includes Bradley Whitford, Anna Camp, Tymberlee Hill, Rizwan Manji, Will Greenberg, Geno Segers and Spencer Allport.
Lesley Wake Webster will write and executive produce. Jason Winer will direct and executive produce. Bradley Whitford, Adam Anders and Jon Radler will executive produce.
"Perfect Harmony" is produced by 20th Century FOX Television and Small Dog Picture Company.