Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PERFECT HARMONY on NBC - Thursday, October 10, 2019
10/10/2019 (08:30PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Arthur helps Ginny conquer stage fright. Meanwhile Reverend Jax is caught in the rift between Wayne and Dwayne.
Bradley Whitford stars in this comedy about finding inspiration in the most unlikely places. When former Princeton music professor Arthur Cochran unexpectedly stumbles into choir practice at a small-town church, he finds a group of singers that are out of tune in more ways than one. Despite the ultimate clash of sensibilities, Arthur and his newfound cohorts may just be the perfect mix of individuals to help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness, just when they all need it most.
The cast includes Bradley Whitford, Anna Camp, Tymberlee Hill, Rizwan Manji, Will Greenberg, Geno Segers and Spencer Allport.
Lesley Wake Webster will write and executive produce. Jason Winer will direct and executive produce. Bradley Whitford, Adam Anders and Jon Radler will executive produce.
"Perfect Harmony" is produced by 20th Century FOX Television and Small Dog Picture Company.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THIS IS US on NBC - Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE VOICE on NBC - Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AFV on ABC - Sunday, October 20, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on 'Disney Night' on DANCING WITH THE STARS on ABC - Monday, October 14, 2019
Bradley Whitford stars in this comedy about finding inspiration in the most unlikely places. When former Princeton music professor Arthur Cochran unexpectedly stumbles into choir practice at a small-town church, he finds a group of singers that are out of tune in more ways than one. Despite the ultimate clash of sensibilities, Arthur and his newfound cohorts may just be the perfect mix of individuals to help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness, just when they all need it most.
The cast includes Bradley Whitford, Anna Camp, Tymberlee Hill, Rizwan Manji, Will Greenberg, Geno Segers and Spencer Allport.
Lesley Wake Webster will write and executive produce. Jason Winer will direct and executive produce. Bradley Whitford, Adam Anders and Jon Radler will executive produce.
"Perfect Harmony" is produced by 20th Century FOX Television and Small Dog Picture Company.