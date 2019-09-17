Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NEW AMSTERDAM on NBC - Tuesday, October 1, 2019
10/01/2019 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max invokes a hospital-wide census in effort to get to know the staff of NEW AMSTERDAM on a deeper level. Reynolds takes a leap of faith that lands him in hot water, and Dr. Castro extends her treatment plan to more patients in the hospital.
Inspired by the oldest public hospital in America, this unique medical drama follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin, the institution's newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care. How can he help? Well, the doctors and staff have heard this before. Not taking "no" for an answer, Dr. Goodwin must disrupt the status quo and prove he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into this understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated hospital - the only one in the world capable of treating Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers and the President of the United States under one roof - and return it to the glory that put it on the map.
"New Amsterdam" is inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer's memoir "Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital" and his fifteen years as Medical Director at the hospital.
The cast includes Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher and Tyler Labine.
David Schulner will write and executive produce. Kate Dennis will direct and executive produce the pilot. Peter Horton also executive produce. Dr. Eric Manheimer will produce. "New Amsterdam" is produced by Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah.
