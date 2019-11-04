Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Wednesday, November 20, 2019
"The Last Thanksgiving" - Cameron and Mitchell's friends mistakenly assume they have split up and have definitely chosen a side, and Haley attempts to cook Thanksgiving dinner as a thank you for Claire and Phil's support with the twins. Meanwhile, Jay invites Phil and Dylan out to fly his model plane, and Phil thinks this is his chance to reclaim his dignity after their first outing 10 years ago went so wrong, on an original episode of "Modern Family," WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Modern Family" stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett, Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett and Reid Ewing as Dylan Marshall.
Guest starring is Christian Barillas as Ronaldo, Kevin Daniels as Longinus, Matthew Risch as Jotham, Rory O'Malley as Ptolemy and Eli Gelb as Neil.
"The Last Thanksgiving" was written by Jeffrey Richman and directed by Eric Dean Seaton.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
