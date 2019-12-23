Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

"The Prescott" - Alex's new company is putting her up at a new luxury apartment with full amenities and a list of high-profile residents that THE FAMILY is eager to take advantage of, without her knowing. Phil is on a mission to review the restaurant's famous sliders for his food blog, while Mitch and Cam sneak in separately to meet its most famous resident, David Beckham. Meanwhile, Luke and Manny head straight for the gym to try and pick up on older women and end up in some hot water with a few of the residents on the midseason return episode of "Modern Family," WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app andHulu.

"Modern Family" stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett, Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett and Reid Ewing as Dylan Marshall.

Guest starring is David Beckham as himself, Courtney Cox as herself and Stephen Merchant as Higgins.

"The Prescott" was written and directed by Elaine Ko.

The series is produced by Twentieth Century FOX Television in association with Steven Levitan Prods and Picador Productions. Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd are co-creators/executive producers. Danny Zuker, Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Abraham Higginbotham, Jeffrey Richman and Jeff Morton also serve as executive producers. Twentieth Century FOX Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of Twentieth Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.