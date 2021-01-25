Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MIXEDISH on ABC - Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Paul surprises THE FAMILY by inviting one of his students to live with them, and Paul and Alicia compete to be his mentor. Meanwhile, Rainbow has a crush on their new house guest.

Guest starring John Gemberling as Griff, Tom Simmons as Bradley, Niles Fitch as Jay, Flex Alexander as George.

"On My Own" was written by Jim Brandon & Brian Singleton and directed by Todd Biermann.

From the creators of "black-ish," season two of "mixed-ish" will continue to tell the story of a young Rainbow Johnson and her family as they recount the experience of being a mixed-race family in the '80s and the dilemmas they face as they navigate a world where the kids are perceived as neither black nor white. While the parents deal with the social dynamics of fitting into the suburbs, Rainbow and her siblings find themselves figuring out how to fit in when everyone else can't decide where they belong.