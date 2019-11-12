Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, November 26, 2019
"Papa Don't Preach" - Paul struggles when Rainbow and Santamonica want to participate in a beauty pageant. Meanwhile, Johan gets teased for crying after a martial arts tournament, and Alicia and Harrison struggle with the best way for him to fight back, on "mixed-ish," airing TUESDAY, NOV. 26 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
ABC's "mixed-ish" stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison.
Guest starring is Rory Scovel as Bob Lee, Mac Jarman as Brody, Rachel Ramras as Meredith and Rebecca Ann Johnson as Carol.
"Papa Don't Preach" was written by Angela Nissel and directed by Todd Biermann.
The series is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Karin Gist, Peter Saji, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
