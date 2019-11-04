Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, November 19, 2019
"Weird Science" - Rainbow's passion for Science deflates when her peers convince her that Science isn't cool. During Career Day, Rainbow code-switches and pursues journalism in order to fit in, only to find that the local news anchor attending the fair has also been hiding a part of herself. Meanwhile, Harrison works to mold a testimony from Denise who struggles to be anyone but herself, and Santamonica tries to steal the spotlight back after Johan suffers an injury on "mixed-ish," airing TUESDAY, NOV. 19 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
ABC's "mixed-ish" stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison.
Guest starring is Carolyne Maraghi as Wendy, Paulet Del Castillo as Micaela, Luca Luhan as Bryce, Trinitee Stokes as Tamika, Isabel Myers as Rebecca, Caitlin Kimball as Ms. Collins.
"Weird Science" was written by Chuck Hayward and directed by Charles Stone III.
The series is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Karin Gist, Peter Saji, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
