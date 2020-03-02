Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, March 17, 2020
"Parents Just Don't Understand" - Rainbow clashes with her parents over her love for rap music. Plus, Harrison steps in to take Denise to a charity benefit and helps her realize she deserves better men in her love life on "mixed-ish," airing TUESDAY, MARCH 17 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
ABC's "mixed-ish" stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison.
Guest starring is Paulet del Castillo as Micaela, Trinitee Stokes as Tamika, Isabel Myers as Rebecca, Ben Cain as Walter and Renee Threatte as Juniper Breeze.
"Parents Just Don't Understand" was written by Melanie Kirschbaum and Alexandra Decas, and directed by Melissa Kosar.
The series is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Karin Gist, Peter Saji, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studio, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
